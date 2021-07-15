COVID-19: Pakistan’s positivity rate at 5% first time in a month

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed 5% for the first time in nearly a month on Thursday morning, as the country’s daily case count continues to rise.

According to statistics from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Pakistan had a 5.21 per cent COVID-19 positive ratio on May 24 this year. At the moment, the infection rate is 5.52 percent.

According to NCOC statistics from Thursday, 48,910 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours, with 2,545 of them returning positive for COVID-19.

With 47 additional virus-related deaths, the national death toll now stands at 22,689.

The active number of cases in the nation surpassed 40,000 a day earlier and is now at 42,330.

According to the official site, the number of coronavirus recoveries across the country has reached 916,373, with a total of 981,392 confirmed cases.

Total cases recorded in Sindh are 351,006, Punjab 349,111, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,960, Islamabad Capital Territory 84,083, Balochistan 28,588, Gilgit-Baltistan 7,163, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,481, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

Pakistan increased its COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, vaccinating a total of 525,000 people, according to Asad Umar, the director of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“For the first time, we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday,” tweeted the NCOC chief.

“Highest ever the first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered,” he added.

The minister vowed to increase the pace of vaccinations in the future.

“The pace will increase further inshallah,” he tweeted.

In February of this year, Pakistan launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign, inoculating individuals against COVID-19 to guarantee their safety.

