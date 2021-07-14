COVID-19: Pakistan’s positivity rate at 4.17%

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed 4% for the second time in three days on Wednesday morning, as the country’s daily case count continues to rise.

According to statistics from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Pakistan had its highest COVID-19 positivity ratio of 4.09 per cent on Sunday since May 30, when it was at 4.05 per cent. At the moment, the infection rate is 4.17 percent.

According to NCOC statistics from Wednesday, 47,472 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours, with 1,980 of them returning positive for COVID-19.

With the addition of 24 additional virus-related deaths, the national death toll now stands at 22,642.

The country’s active number of cases has surpassed 40,000. There are currently 40,862 active cases.

According to the official site, the number of coronavirus recoveries across the country has reached 915,343, with a total of 978,847 cases.

Total cases recorded in Sindh are 349,586, Punjab 348,725, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,710, Islamabad Capital Territory 83,956, Balochistan 28,434, Gilgit-Baltistan 7,044 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,392, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

Pakistan increased its COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, vaccinating a total of 525,000 people, according to Asad Umar, the director of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“For the first time, we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday,” tweeted the NCOC chief.

“Highest ever the first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered,” he added.

The minister vowed to increase the pace of vaccinations in the future. “The pace will increase further inshallah,” he tweeted.