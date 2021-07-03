Covid-19: Pakistan’s mortality rate, cases steadily rising again

Pakistan’s daily mortality and covid-19 case numbers are steadily rising, with 1,400 individuals testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center’s daily data released Saturday morning, COVID-19 claimed the lives of up to 34 additional individuals. Since the pandemic began, 22,379 people have died in the United States.

At the moment, the positivity rate is 2.91.

This is the third day in a row with more than 1,000 daily new cases and the fourth day in a row with a positivity rate of more than 2%.

On Thursday, the daily coronavirus caseload surpassed 1,000 cases for the first time in over a week, after the nation had been reporting less than 1,000 cases daily for more than a week.

According to NCOC statistics, 48,027 tests were performed on July 2 and 1,400 were found to be positive for coronavirus.

In Pakistan, there are presently 32,319 active COVID-19 cases.

Sindh has 16,985 active cases, Punjab 16,973, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9,399, Islamabad Capital Territory 2,225, Balochistan 1,121, Gilgit-Baltistan 634, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 690, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

So far, at least 906,387 individuals have been recovered across Pakistan, which is a significant number. The overall number of cases has reached 961,085, according to NCOC statistics.

Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States on Friday, with a top American official in Islamabad indicating that more will be sent in the future.

Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Islamabad, said the vaccinations will save lives and assist Pakistan’s recovery from the Covid-19 catastrophe, which had destroyed so many families and communities in both countries.

“Together with the Pakistani government and our international partners, including Covax and Unicef, we will work to ensure that the vaccines are distributed as quickly and safely as possible,” she said.

According to Dawn, Ms. Aggeler said that specific vaccinations and the number of future contributions will be decided once “we work through the logistic, regulatory, and other factors unique to each country.”

“We will move as expeditiously as possible while abiding by US and Pakistani regulations to facilitate safe and secure transport of vaccines. This takes time, but we continue to work together bilaterally, and with our international partners, throughout the process,” the American diplomat said.

According to a press release issued by the US embassy, the latest donation is part of the 80 million doses the US is sharing with the world, delivering on its pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are critical for ending the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to this bilateral donation, the US has committed $4 billion to Covax, a global initiative to support equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

Through the Covax program, Pakistan got 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccinations in May, with more on the way.

“We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality,” the US official said.

She said in order to save lives around the world, rebuild the global economy and stop the threat of new variants, “we must vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible”. As President Joe Biden has said, the United States will continue to do all it can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease, Ms. Aggeler added.

In addition to the vaccine arrival on Friday, the US has given approximately $50 million in Covid-19 support to the Pakistani government via its cooperation.

