Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation offers medical assistance to India amid Covid crisis

KARACHI – The Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare organization based in Pakistan, has offered assistance to India amid deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the neighbouring country.

India is reporting record number of coronavirus cases and deaths amid an shortage of medical oxygen and beds in its hospitals as second wave of the virus serves major blow to the fragile health system.

On Friday, The neighbouring country reported a single-day high of nearly 332,730 new cases and record 2,263 deaths.

Edhi Foundation’s Letter

Expressing sorrow over exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on India, the head of the foundation, Faisal Edhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “We would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions”.

“I, Faisal Edhi, Managing Trustee of the Edhi Foundation, am personally offering to lead and manage the humanitarian team from my organization. Our organization understands the gravity of the situation, and we wish to lend you our full support without any inconvenience to you, which is why we will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India”.

“Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and other necessary amenities that our team will require. Our team consists of emergency, medical technicians, office staff, drivers, and supporting staff,” the letter read.

The son of renowned Philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi said that his foundation on need permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department to help people there.

“We look forward to assisting you in managing the current humanitarian crises, and hope only to provide our help in whatever way that we can, for the benefit of the people of India,” the letter concluded.

