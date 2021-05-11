Covid-19: Pakistan’s death toll crosses 19,000

Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 19000, with 113 new deaths confirmed on Tuesday.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 19,106 citizens in Pakistan since it first appeared last year, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. 38,883 tests were conducted around the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of tests to 12,267,310.

3,084 of the test samples returned positive, bringing the nationwide total to 864,557. The coronavirus positivity rate is 7.93 percent, and there are currently 78,959 active cases in the world.

In the meantime, 4,387 individuals have recovered from the outbreak in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 766,492.

On Monday Pakistan declared that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is not recommended to people under the age of 40, according to Pakistan’s latest guidelines for the usage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The restriction applies to all citizens under the age of 40, regardless of gender.

Another improvement in the recommendations is that the time between doses would be 12 weeks rather than the previously stated range of 8-12 weeks.

Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, the Director-General of Health, announced these two amendments to The News. They were chosen based on the advice of an expert group.

The two modifications, according to Dr. Safdar, would make operations easier. The rules, on the other hand, would be temporary, he added, as fresh research from across the globe continues to flood in.

International guidelines on the use of coronavirus vaccines are constantly evolving as new evidence and studies become available, according to Dr. Safdar, who also stated that if the need arises, guidance on AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine use would be “All decisions are evidence-based to optimally ensure the safety and efficacy of all vaccines authorized for use in Pakistan. Additionally, an efficient system is in place for adverse event surveillance in accordance with the global guidelines. It is heartening that all events reported so far are of minor nature and fully recovered,” Dr. Safdar said.

People above the age of 40 are now able to apply for the COVID-19 vaccine through the government’s website.

