Covid-19: Pakistan’s daily death toll lowest in 3 months

Pakistan’s daily covid-19 death toll has dropped to its lowest level in almost three months, with 27 individuals succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s daily report released Saturday morning.

On March 21, the country’s lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was reported, with 20 individuals succumbing to the illness.

According to the NCOC, 46,269 covid-19 tests were performed in the past 24 hours throughout the nation. There were 991 new coronavirus cases among them.

This is the second day in a row that the nation has recorded less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases each day.

The virus has a positivity rate of 2.14 percent.

The country’s overall caseload currently stands at 947,218. The death toll has risen to 21,940 as 27 additional individuals succumbed to the illness in the previous 24 hours.

As of now, there are 35,491 active cases in Pakistan, with a total of 889,787 recoveries.

Pakistan had recorded the lowest COVID-19 positive rate so far this year, at 1.9 percent, only a day before. The positivity rate has been hovering around 3% for the last two weeks.

Several areas of Sindh, including Hyderabad, ran out of vaccinations a day earlier as the government ramped up its immunization drive.

Due to a shortage of vaccinations, 40 percent of vaccination centers in Hyderabad and portions of lower Sindh were temporarily shuttered, according to the Sindh Health Department.

Meanwhile, individuals who were visiting the remaining vaccination centers were only able to receive the second dosage of the coronavirus vaccine.

The scarcity of vaccinations is being caused by the federal government’s failure to provide supplies to Sindh, according to the Sindh Health Department, with fresh stock scheduled to arrive by June 20.

According to the district health officer in Hyderabad, 21 immunization centers had run out of vaccine supplies.

