COVID-19: Pakistan’s daily case count surpasses 4,000 in two months

After the National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 new infections on Wednesday morning, Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 case count surpassed 4,000 for the first time in two months.

On May 22, the country saw more than 4,000 cases in a single day for the first time.

According to the NCOC’s most recent statistics, 52,291 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another 44 individuals have died as a result of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 23,133.

Presently, Pakistan’s positivity rate stands at 7.8 per cent.

A total of 1,015,827 cases have been recorded. Furthermore, 7,020 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 935,742, with 56,952 ongoing cases.

According to officials from Pakistan’s health ministry, the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate in July exceeded worldwide death rates.

According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan’s mortality rate in July was between 2.30 per cent and 2.37 per cent. In July, the global mortality rate ranged from 2.15 per cent to 2.17 per cent.

Noncompliance with normal operating procedures and a lack of immunisation, according to health experts, may raise mortality rates.

In Pakistan, 39 additional individuals have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, with 6.6 per cent positive cases.

According to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre, 49,412 corona tests were performed throughout the nation in the past 24 hours, with 3,262 positive results.

The positivity rate, according to the official site, is 6.6 per cent.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 23,087 people in the country, with a total of 1,011,708 people infected.

Furthermore, 1,123 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 928,722, compared to 59,899 current cases.

A second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a shipment of the CanSino vaccine had arrived in Pakistan the day before.

Officials from the Pakistani health ministry announced that three million doses of the Moderna vaccination have arrived in Islamabad. The COVAX vaccination doses have been sent to the country. This is the sixth batch of vaccinations acquired via the COVAX programme.

Apart from this most recent shipment, Pakistan has received four consignments of different coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX programme. They include vaccine supplies from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. COVAX has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to 20% of Pakistan’s population.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman, another 200,000 CanSino vaccine doses have arrived in Pakistan.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/