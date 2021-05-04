Covid-19: Pakistan’s compliance to SOPs increased from 34% to 68%

According to Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar, there has been a major increase in covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) enforcement since the military deployment across the country.

The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said in a tweet on Tuesday that average compliance has doubled after the stricter implementation steps were implemented, from 34% on April 25th to 68 percent on May 3.

“Need to sustain and build on this compliance level especially till Eid,” Umar tweeted.

Significant improvement seen in SOP compliance since the stronger enforcement measures including military deployment took place. National average compliance has doubled from 34% on 25th apr to 68% on 3rd may. Need to sustain and build on this compliance level specially till eid. pic.twitter.com/lf1Flz0LRT — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 4, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan declared last month that the Pakistan Army will support police and law enforcement agencies around the world in enforcing covid-19 SOPs.

In another post, Umar said that Pakistan had vaccinated 164,168 citizens for the first time in the last 24 hours. Inoculations have been provided to 2,766,108 citizens so far.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/top-news/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/health/