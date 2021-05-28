Covid-19: Pakistan to start walk-in vaccinations for 30 and above

From May 29, Pakistan will offer walk-in Covid-19 vaccination to people aged 30 and up.

The decision was reached during a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday, which was chaired by Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar. Following the meeting, the minister urged citizens aged 30 and up who had registered for the dose to get inoculated at any Covid-19 vaccination center the following day.

In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow . So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 28, 2021

In a separate tweet, Umar stated that more than 5 million people in Pakistan have been vaccinated against Covid-19 since the immunization campaign began. He urged citizens to sign up for the vaccine and get inoculated, saying that widespread vaccination could help the government ease Covid-19 restrictions.

الحمد للہ کل تک ویکسین 50 لاکھ سے زیادہ لوگوں کو لگائ جا چکی ہے. آپ بھی جلد رجسٹر کریں اور ویکسین لگوائیں تاکہ ہم بندشیں مزید کم کر سکیں اور پاکستان کی ترقی کا سفر تیز تر ہو. اور آپ اپنی زندگی آزادی کے ساتھ کرونا کے خوف کے بغیر گزار سکیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 28, 2021

In the meantime, the NCOC has decided to open a walk-in vaccination clinic for teachers over the age of 18, in order to ensure a safe environment for education and examinations.

“Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination center with CNIC, stamped letter from the head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card, and get themselves vaccinated,” NCOC tweeted.

To ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is opened. Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination center with CNIC, stamped letter from head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card, and get themselves vaccinated. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 28, 2021

The government opened vaccine registration for people aged 19 and up on May 27. By the end of this year, the government plans to vaccinate 70 million people against Covid-19.

Pakistan continues to see a drop in covid-19 infections, with the country’s positive rate falling below 5% for the fourth day in a row on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) statistics, 67 additional individuals died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,607 throughout the country.

The NCOC said that 2,482 new infections had appeared in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 913,784 throughout the nation.

Across the nation, the positivity rate is 4.8 percent. The number of active cases has risen to 59,018 with a total of 831,744 recoveries.

Sindh has recorded 314,158 cases so far, Punjab 337,775, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,411 cases, Islamabad 80,927 cases, Balochistan 24,908, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,060 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,545 cases.

Pakistan reported a positivity rate of 4.34 percent yesterday, the lowest since March 6, as the country’s covid-19 infections continue to drop.

The country’s positivity rating was 4.2 percent on March 6.

