COVID-19: Pakistan to start vaccinating people above age 65 in March

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief sad Umar announced that the registration of coronavirus vaccination for people aged 65 years and above will begin from next week.

The Federal Planning and Development minister took to Twitter on Wednesday announcing that the registration for vaccination of this age group will commence from next week, adding that the inoculation drive will start from March.

“Inshallah will be opening up registration next week for covid vaccination for those 65 years and above. The vaccination of those who register in this category will start in march,” he tweeted.

Inshallah will be opening up registration next week for covid vaccination for those 65 years and above. The vaccination of those who register in this category will start in march — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 10, 2021

The announcement come nearly a week after Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan warned that the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for Covid-19 is not recommended for people aged above 60 and pregnant women.

Pakistan had kicked off vaccination drive last week after receiving first shipment of 500,000 doses of the vaccine promised by China.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, he said that the elder people would be given shots of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is expected to reach Pakistan later this month, local media reported.

The top health official said Russian vaccine Sputnik and another China-made vaccine Cansino could also be taken as suitable option.

Sultan said that the shots of Sinopharm will be given to people aged 16-60 as trials are underway to determine its efficacy for the elderly, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The PM’s special adviser said that this was usual when a new medicine is introduced for public use.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) had approved the Chinese vaccine for emergency use last month.