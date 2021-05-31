COVID-19: Pakistan to ‘procure’ 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to procure one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus mRNA vaccine.

The National Disaster Management Authority has signed a bilateral agreement with Pfizer to buy the vaccines, local media reported.

Pakistan will receive 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in July or August, while 23 ultra-cold chain freezers have also been purchased to store the doses.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, according to another report, has confirmed the talks with the international firm to buy the vaccine but he said that the deal is yet to be finalized. .

The Pfizer jabs will be administered to immunocompromised people and those traveling abroad under the age of 40.

On Friday, Pakistan received the 106,000 doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine through COVAX.

Pakistan recorded the lowest covid-19 ratio in three months, at 4.05 percent, after 2,117 new cases were registered across the country in the previous 24 hours.

On March 5, the nation had a COVID-19 positive rate of 4.04 percent the previous time. Pakistan’s positivity ratio has now dropped below 5% for the eighth day in a row.

According to official statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 52,223 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2,117 of them returning positive, bringing the overall caseload to 921,053.

In the last 24 hours, at least 43 individuals have died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the overall death toll to 20,779 across the nation.

There are now 56,347 active cases, with 607,205 individuals having recovered from the virus so far.

The pandemic’s third wave is gradually dying down as vaccination programmes take place around the country.

The NCOC began offering walk-in covid-19 vaccines for adults aged 30 and older, as well as instructors over the age of 18.