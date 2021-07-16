COVID-19: Pakistan sees rapid growth in cases, positvity rate at 6.17%

The COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan has resurfaced, and it is spreading rapidly. The country recorded an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate, which currently stands at 6.17 percent.

Since May, Pakistan’s positivity rate surpassed 6% for the first time in nearly two months. The country’s positivity rate was 6.43 percent on May 22.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s statistics from Friday morning, another 31 individuals died in the country as a result of the COVID-19.

According to statistics, 37,690 COVID-19 tests were performed across the country in the past 24 hours, with 2,327 individuals proven to be infected.

The number of individuals who have died as a result of the virus has increased to 22,720 across the country, with 983,719 people afflicted.

Furthermore, 956 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons recuperating from the pandemic in the country to 917,329, while the number of active cases has increased to 43,670.

Eidul Adha should be celebrated in a ‘closed, restricted’ setting

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Faisal Sultan on Thursday hinted at a ban on public transport during Eid-ul-Adha holidays

The SAPM said that vaccinated people will be allowed to visit tourist spots; however, warned that coronavirus-related SOPs are being violated in Azad Kashmir election rallies.

Dr. Faisal Sultan Thursday said the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival will be in a “limited, closed” environment, hinting at more restrictions to curb the virus spread amid fears of the fourth wave.

When asked whether Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will be observed in lockdown, the minister responded by saying that the festival should be celebrated in a “limited, closed” environment.

He spoke about the new Delta variant of the coronavirus, saying that the mutations in each new variant of the virus make it very easy to “jump from one person to another”.

Delta variation accounting for 50% of COVID-19 cases

Dr. Nausheen Hamid, the Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary, disclosed on Tuesday that the Delta form of the coronavirus, which originally appeared in India, now accounts for half of all cases in Pakistan.

Dr. Hamid said that no vaccination is 100 percent effective against the Delta version; nevertheless, if a person receives the vaccine, the virus will not have a negative impact on their health.

