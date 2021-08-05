Covid-19: Pakistan seeks removal from Britain’s red list for travel

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom said that the British government has been asked to review its decision of keeping the South Asian country on its red list.

The request was made after England’s latest review of its travel restriction. India, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar were moved from the red to the amber list by the British government, while Pakistan was left off.

The passengers from the red-list countries require a costly 10-day hotel quarantine on arrival. They also need to take a COVID-19 test before they enter England.

In the latest review, the UK has placed Georgia, Mexico, and France’s Indian Ocean territories of La Reunion, and Mayotte on the red list.

The British government last month relaxed restrictions, allowing people from amber countries fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter without having to self-isolate.

Pakistani high commissioner said that the coronavirus situation is far better in Pakistan, except for Karachi, adding that the government has made great efforts in its COVID-19 response.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s coronavirus response has been hailed internationally. He urged the British government should laud Pakistan’s response and review its decision.

The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the UK, with 130,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive test since the outbreak started.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/british-lawmaker-criticizes-govt-for-keeping-pakistan-on-red-list/