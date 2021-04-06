Covid-19: Pakistan reports over a 100 deaths overnight

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday, Pakistan has recorded over 100 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to nearly 15,000 people.

According to NCOC reports, 103 people died as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the national death count to 14,924. In the last 24 hours, the nation announced 3,953 new coronavirus reports, with an 8.4% positivity rate.

In the midst of the third phase of the pandemic, the country has recorded 696,184 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began last year. The number of active cases has risen to 63,102, with 618,158 recoveries.

The coronavirus condition in Pakistan has worsened, prompting the NCOC to impose further restrictions in order to combat the virus.

Given the steady rise in COVID-19 cases across the world, the NCOC will hold a crucial meeting today (Tuesday) to decide on the next course of action.

A conference of the health and education ministers will also be held to make a recommendation on school closures.

