Covid-19: Pakistan reports over 5,000 infections in 24 hours

According to government data on COVID-19, Pakistan has registered over 5,000 new coronavirus infections as the third wave of the coronavirus intensifies.

This is the first time in the last nine months that Pakistan has registered more than 5,000 cases in a single day. The nation had detected 6,604 infections as of June 19.

Today’s positivity levels increased to 10.43 percent, bringing the overall number of coronavirus cases to 678,165.

Pakistan has confirmed 83 recent deaths, raising the overall number of deaths in the world to 14,613.

There are now 56,347 active outbreaks, with 607,205 people having healed from the infection so far.

To stop the transmission of the virus, the National Command and Operation Centre has declared a full ban on conducting wedding functions — both indoor and outdoor — beginning April 5 in places where the three-day rolling average of the virus positivity ratio is at or above 8%.

According to the NCOC, the government is also proposing tightening inter-provincial transport restrictions.