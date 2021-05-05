Covid-19: Pakistan reports over 4,000 infections

Pakistan has announced 4,113 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 841,636.

According to official statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s positivity rate is currently at 9.17 percent, with 84,480 active incidents.

The country’s death rate still stands at 18,590, including 119 new fatalities. Punjab had the most deaths in the world, followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, 738,727 recoveries were recorded throughout the nation.

With no indication of the Covid-19 pandemic abating anytime soon, Punjab remains the pandemic’s worst-affected province in terms of both events and fatalities, led by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

There have been 310616 reported coronavirus cases in Punjab, 287643 in Sindh, 121099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22776, in Balochistan, 76696 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5341 in Gilgit-Baltistan so far.

In addition, the virus has claimed the lives of 8741 people in Punjab, 4687 in Sindh, 3466 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 698 in Islamabad, 491 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in the Gilgit Baltistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported less than 4,000 infections in a short while. The country recorded 3,377 Covid-19 infections.

Earlier on Monday, 79 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Pakistan’s death toll fell below 100 for the first time in many days, bringing the overall death toll to 18,149 across the country.

The last time the country saw less than 100 fatalities was on April 25, when the virus claimed the lives of 70 people across the country.

On Monday, the Federal Education Ministry asked private education schools in the federal capital to cut their fees by 20% due to the third wave of covid-19.

Following the ministry’s directive, the Private Education Institutions Regulatory Authority released a notice ordering schools to cut their fees by 20% in April and May.

According to the notice, the order would extend to schools that charge students fees of Rs 8,000 or more.

