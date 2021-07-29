COVID-19: Pakistan reports over 4,000 cases for second day

Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row.

According to the NCOC, 4,497 of the 59,707 tests performed in the previous 24 hours were positive. The additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,020,324.

The positivity rate stands at 7.5%.

Pakistan reported 76 additional fatalities due to COVID-19 for the first time after June 9. As a result, the total death toll in the country has risen to 23,209.

Furthermore, 1,612 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 937,354, with 59,761 ongoing cases.

Sindh is one of the worst affected by the fourth wave of the pandemic. Given the worrisome increase in COVID-19 infections in the provincial capital Karachi, Pakistan Medical Association Secretary-General Dr Qaiser Sajjad has proposed a 15-day lockdown of the city.

According to official data, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the city has increased to 30%.

“If we count those people who have not taken a PCR test for COVID-19, the positivity ratio in the city has likely reached 40%,” Dr Sajjad said.

He also said that the administration has no choice but to enforce a full lockdown due to the worrisome increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the city.

According to Pakistan’s health ministry, the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate in July exceeded worldwide death rates.

According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan’s mortality rate in July was between 2.30 per cent and 2.37 per cent. In July, the global mortality rate ranged from 2.15 per cent to 2.17 per cent.

Noncompliance with normal operating procedures and a lack of immunisation, according to health experts, may raise mortality rates.

In Pakistan, 39 additional individuals have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, with 6.6 per cent positive cases.

According to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre, 49,412 corona tests were performed throughout the nation in the past 24 hours, with 3,262 positive results.

The positivity rate, according to the official site, is 6.6 per cent.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 23,087 people in the country, with a total of 1,011,708 people infected.

Furthermore, 1,123 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 928,722, compared to 59,899 current cases.

A second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a shipment of the CanSino vaccine had arrived in Pakistan the day before.

Officials from the Pakistani health ministry announced that three million doses of the Moderna vaccination have arrived in Islamabad. The COVAX vaccination doses have been sent to the country. This is the sixth batch of vaccinations acquired via the COVAX programme.

Apart from this most recent shipment, Pakistan has received four consignments of different coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX programme. They include vaccine supplies from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. COVAX has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to 20% of Pakistan’s population.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman, another 200,000 CanSino vaccine doses have arrived in Pakistan.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/