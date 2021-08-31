COVID-19: Pakistan reports over 3,000 cases in 24 hours

In Pakistan, over 3,838 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced this on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the infection claimed the lives of another 118 individuals.

According to the NCOC’s statistics, 3,838 individuals tested positive for the virus after 52,112 COVID-19 tests were performed. The positivity rate now stands at 7.36 percent. For the last nine days, the positivity rate has been above 6%.

On August 31, the total number of active cases in the country had risen to 94,573.

So far, 1,039,758 individuals have recovered from the virus, but the overall number of deaths has increased to 25,788 with the addition of 118 new fatalities.

The overall number of confirmed cases in Pakistan currently stands at 1,160,119.

Pakistan is reporting an average of 4,099 new infections per day, which is 70% of the peak – the highest daily average was recorded on June 17.

So far, Pakistan has given out at least 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccination. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, it would be enough to vaccinate approximately 12.3% of the country’s population.

Pakistan gave an average of 745,808 dosages per day over the latest week reported. At that pace, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population will take another 59 days.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the restrictions imposed on inbound flights till September 30, as the ban on countries in Category C will remain in place, a notification said Monday.

All Pakistanis who are scheduled to return to Pakistan from Category C countries till September 30 may travel to the country without issuance of a special exemption.

The travellers will be required to possess a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, the notification said.

Earlier in a travel advisory, the aviation authority had declared it mandatory for passengers of age six years and above to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to return to Pakistan.

“All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan,” the travel advisory had said.

“Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue,” it had said.

“Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan,” the advisory had added.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/