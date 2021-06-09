Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest positivity rate in four months

According to statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre, Pakistan’s covid-19 positivity percentage fell below 3% for the second day in a row on Wednesday (NCOC).

In Pakistan, 1,118 people tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, out of a total of 43,900 who were tested. With 77 persons dying in the last 24 hours, the country’s positivity ratio was 2.54 percent.

According to the NCOC, up to 2,244 persons recovered from the virus in a single day.

Statistics 9 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,900

Positive Cases: 1118

Positivity % : 2.54%

The overall number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has increased to 936,131, but the number of active cases has decreased to 44,987.

Pakistan has lost a total of 21,453 persons to the coronavirus, whereas 869,691 individuals have recovered from covid-19.

Pakistan recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 3% for the first time in over four months on Tuesday.

The last time the country reported a positivity rate below 3% was on February 14 when the positivity rate stood at 2.61%.

Vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus are taking place around the country for everyone over the age of 18.

Sindh has lifted coronavirus restrictions that had been in effect for the previous 15 days.

The conclusions were made during a Sindh Coronavirus Task Force meeting on Sunday. Dr. Azra Pechuho, Sindh Health Minister, was in attendance, as were Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Senator Murtaza Wahab, Nasir Shah, police higher-ups, World Health Organization (WHO) representatives, and other key government figures.

Sindh schools and educational institutions reopened a day early for grades 9 and above, while businesses and marketplaces were permitted to stay open until 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

All merchants and employees, however, must be inoculated against the coronavirus.

Restaurants have also extended their outside eating hours till 12 a.m. Restaurants must, however, guarantee that persons sitting in outside areas are separated by a suitable distance.

The provincial administration has agreed to reopen the beaches, as well as the Sea View and all salons and beauty parlors.

