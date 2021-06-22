Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest positivity rate in 8 months

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan’s rate of covid-19 cases has fallen significantly, with the nation reporting a positive rate of 1.69 percent, the lowest in eight months.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s daily statistics from Tuesday morning, 39,017 COVID-19 tests were conducted throughout the country in the previous 24 hours, with 663 of them returning positive and 27 individuals dying as a result of the virus.

The current rate of positive is 1.69 percent. On October 18, the country’s optimism rate hit a new low of 1.64 percent.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 22,034 individuals in the nation so far, with a total of 949,838, and 894,352 persons recovering from the virus. The total number of active cases is now 33,452.

Punjab has the most fatalities in the past 24 hours, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 17 of the 27 individuals who died were on ventilators.

So far, a total of 949,838 cases have been discovered. 19,979 were found in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 26,673 in Balochistan, 5,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 82,394 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 137,147 in KP, 345,141 in Punjab, and 332,677 in Sindh, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

After 30 deaths were confirmed Monday morning, Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll exceeded 22,000 for the first time.

On March 21, the country’s lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was reported, with 20 individuals succumbing to the illness.

