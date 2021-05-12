Covid-19: Pakistan reports less than 3000 cases in two months

Pakistan recorded 2, 869 new covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the overall caseload to 867,426 cases, while the nation reported less cases of the infection than a few weeks earlier.

Pakistan has registered fewer than 3,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time in almost two months, with 2,351 new cases reported as of March 16.

Pakistan carried out 38,616 Covif-19 tests on Tuesday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), of which 2,869 were positive.

In Pakistan, the current positivity rate is 7.42 percent.

There are currently 76,536 active cases in the country, with 771,692 recoveries registered throughout the country.

With 322,117 cases, Punjab leads the provinces and federating divisions, followed by Sindh with 294,251 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 125,392 cases, Islamabad with 78,560 cases, Balochistan with 23,655 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 18,056 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan with 5,407 cases.

With Eid approaching, the NCOC has released recommendations to further prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The forum urged the country to join and stand strong in favor of the measures being taken for the citizens of Pakistan’s well-being.

To combat the spread of the virus, the NCOC issued detailed “stay home, stay safe” recommendations from May 8 to 16.

During this period, the NCOC has directed that Chaand Raat bazaars, shopping malls, public places, and recreational areas be closed. According to the NCOC, the prohibition on Chaand Raat bazaars includes mehndi, jewelry/ornaments, and apparel stalls.

Earlier opn Tuesday, Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 19000 since the pandemic began.

On Monday Pakistan declared that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is not recommended to people under the age of 40, according to Pakistan’s latest guidelines for the usage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The restriction applies to all citizens under the age of 40, regardless of gender.

Another improvement in the recommendations is that the time between doses would be 12 weeks rather than the previously stated range of 8-12 weeks.

