Covid-19: Pakistan reports less than 3% positivity ratio

Pakistan continues to report a lower number of covid-19 infections, with 1,019 persons testing positive for the virus on Sunday.

Pakistan tested 39,214 persons for covid-19 on Saturday, according to statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with 1,019 positive results.

Despite a covid-19 positivity rate below 2.59% in Pakistan, 34 individuals have died as a result of the illness in the last 24 hours.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has now reached 942,189.

Since the first case of the virus was recorded in the nation, the overall death toll has risen to 21,723 persons, while the total number of persons who have recovered from the virus has risen to 878,740.

The decrease in cases with the government’s efforts to vaccinate the whole population. The government has permitted walk-in vaccinations for all people aged 18 and above as of today (Friday).

“From 11th June onwards 18 years+ citizens will be able to avail the walk-in facility in vaccination centers,” the NCOC had said earlier this week.

According to the NCOC, a three-pronged approach will be used to continue the mass immunization campaign.

Employees in the public and private sectors are required to get vaccines. By June 30, 2021, all government personnel must be immunized.

NCOC is contemplating establishing different incentives for different industries to boost vaccination as part of an incentive-based vaccination programmed.

Starting June 11, all vaccination centres will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, when they will be closed. On Fridays, they will also be open.

The Punjab government on Thursday decided to block the mobile SIM cards of people who refuse to get vaccinated against coronavirus, as the country ramps up its vaccination drive.

The decision was made during a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in the chair, with high-ranking civil and military officials in attendance.

