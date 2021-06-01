Covid-19: Pakistan reports less than 2,000 infections in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported fewer than 2,000 cases on Tuesday for the first time in over three weeks. With new 1,771 new covid-19 infections, total number of cases to has been brought to 922,824 across the country.

The last time the country recorded less than 2,000 instances was on May 14th, when 15,341 instances were recorded.

According to statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre, 71 individuals died as a result of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Tuesday (NCOC).

The new deaths bring the overall number of people who have died as a result of the infection to 20,850 while the country’s positivity ratio stands at 3.71 percent.

This is the ninth day in a row that Pakistan has reported a covid-19 positive rate of less than 5%.

The country’s overall number of active cases has grown to 57,336. Pakistan has recorded 844,638 recoveries in the last 24 hours according to NCOC.

With 340,110 cases, Punjab tops the provinces and federating units, followed by Sindh with 318,579 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 132,822 cases, Islamabad with 81,257 cases, Balochistan with 25,218 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 19,250 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan with 5,588 cases.

The pandemic’s third wave is gradually dying down as vaccination programmes take place around the country.

The NCOC began offering walk-in covid-19 vaccines for adults aged 30 and older, as well as instructors over the age of 18.

“Walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is open. Teachers can walk into any vaccination centre with CNIC, a stamped letter from the head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted later on the same day.

The federal government has developed a digital platform for registration, which assigns a code to each individual. They may then be vaccinated at an authorized vaccination center.

At least four verified cases of the Covid-19 strain, which was initially discovered in India, have been reported in Sindh, according to Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro.

According to Soomro, who spoke to a private news station, the afflicted patients have been confined in Karachi and contact tracing has started. Those sick came in the country from various Gulf nations and tested positive for covid-10 at the airport, according to him.

He said that all of the patients are in good health and are stable.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/