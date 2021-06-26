Covid-19: Pakistan reports less than 2% positivity rate

Pakistan’s covid-19 positivity rate fell below 2% for the second time this week on Saturday morning, as the country’s pandemic situation continues to improve gradually.

According to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Center, another 36 individuals perished in the nation from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 1.99 percent.

The country had a positivity rating of 1.69 percent four days ago.

In the past 24 hours, at least 46,842 covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, with 935 of them returning positive.

The overall number of individuals who have died as a result of coronavirus is currently 22,188, with 953,842 cases reported so far, and 898,944 people have recovered. The total number of current cases is 32,710.

However, Asad Umar, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, has warned of a fourth COVID-19 wave in July, asking the country to follow SOPs to remain safe during the pandemic.

According to the federal minister, who is also the head of the NCOC, the country’s most significant body addressing the coronavirus pandemic, they analyzed evidence that suggested a new wave of the pandemic may strike Pakistan if safety measures are not followed.

“Reviewed the artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC. In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” Umar had tweeted.

The warning comes as Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on Jul 21 (Wednesday) in Pakistan, sparking fears of another round of restrictions on businesses.

