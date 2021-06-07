Covid-19: Pakistan reports less than 1,500 infections in a day

According to statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday, the number of daily covid-19 cases continued to fall, with 1,490 persons testing positive for the infection in the past 24 hours.

Over the last 24 hours, the nation has not reported a single virus-related critical care patient.

A total of 49,285 tests for the covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan, with 1,490 positive results. The positivity ratio has dropped to 3.2 percent, its lowest level since February 27.

Pakistan has recorded a positive rate below 4% for the seventh day in a row, with statistics showing that the third wave of the virus is on the wane as the country ramps up its vaccine effort.

The new instances have brought the overall number of confirmed cases of the virus in Pakistan to 933,630, with 1,820 persons recovering from the illness in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan now has 47,376 active cases of the disease. The overall number of people who have died has risen to 21,323.

On Sunday, the country had a positive ratio of 3.02 percent, with 58 individuals dying.

Pakistan launched registrations for covid-19 immunization for people aged 19 and above on May 16. Umar stated in a tweet that registration would be extended to the full national population if the vaccine is authorized by health experts.

As Pakistan’s vaccine supply improves and the country’s vaccination capability grows, Umar stated that the government was expanding registrations to include additional age groups.

On May 3, Pakistan started accepting registrations for vaccines for persons aged 40 to 49 years old throughout the country, followed by walk-in vaccinations for the same age range.

The federal government has developed a digital platform for registration, which assigns a code to each individual. They may then be vaccinated at an authorized vaccination centre.

