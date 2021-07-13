COVID-19: Pakistan reports a slight decrease in daily count

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 caseload slightly decreased for the second day in a row when the country reported 1,590 new cases on Tuesday morning.

The daily case count had been rising since July 7, but the country saw a small decrease the day before, and the downward trend continued today.

In Pakistan, another 21 individuals died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 22,618 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday morning, 1,590 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 after 43,790 tests were performed on July 12.

The current positivity rate in Pakistan is 3.63 percent. Pakistan’s positivity rate had also fallen the day before, after having risen for six days in a row since July 6.

In Pakistan, there are presently 39,644 active COVID-19 cases.

Total cases recorded in Sindh so far are 348,385, Punjab 348,509, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,593, Islamabad Capital Territory 83,831, Balochistan 28,321, Gilgit-Baltistan 6,972 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,256, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

So far, 914,605 individuals have been recovered across Pakistan. The overall number of cases has now reached 976,867, according to NCOC statistics.

The Pakistan Army may be called in to execute coronavirus standard operating procedures, according to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan.

This may happen, he added, since coronavirus infections have risen as a result of citizen carelessness. On Monday, Dr. Sultan spoke to the media in Islamabad.

According to him, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased in recent weeks, with the positive rate rising from 2% to 4%. He also mentioned the fast rise in coronavirus infections of the Delta version after an increase in the Alpha variant.

According to Dr. Sultan, the primary reason for the increase is a breach of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a novel coronavirus strain from India.

