COVID-19: Pakistan reports 4,974 cases, highest single-day toll since June 20

Pakistan has had the largest single-day toll since June 30 with 4,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government reports.

The country has reported 98 more deaths as the third outbreak of the coronavirus intensifies, taking the overall number of deaths to 14,530.

Coronavirus cases had a positivity rate of 9.92 percent, with 672,931 cases reported.

There are 53,127 open cases in general, with 605,274 recoveries throughout the country.

Health officials are worried about the third wave of coronavirus, which is anticipated to be more lethal and contagious than the prior two.

To prevent the virus from spreading, the National Command and Operation Centre has announced a complete ban on holding wedding functions — both indoor and outside — in areas where the three-day rolling average of the virus positivity ratio is at or above 8% starting April 5.

The government is also considering tightening inter-provincial transportation controls, according to the NCOC.

