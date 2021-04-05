Covid-19: Pakistan reports 4323 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan registered nearly 3000 coronavirus recoveries on Monday as the nation battles the third wave.

Pakistan has an 89 percent recovery rate. 2,902 individuals have recovered from the outbreak in the last 24 hours, raising the number to 615,960. Since 4,323 people screened positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus positivity rate stands at 9.96 percent. Pakistan has performed 10,446,697 coronavirus tests so far, with 692,231 positive results.

Over the last 24 hours, 984 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,275 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths were reported in Punjab, and 773 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively.

There are currently 61,450 active COVID-19 cases, with 3,587 of them being serious. Coronavirus claimed the lives of 43 more people in just 24 hours. Pakistan has lost 14,821 people to the virus so far.