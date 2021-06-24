Covid-19: Pakistan reports 38 deaths in last 24 hours

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday morning, Pakistan has reported additional 38 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.ad

This is the ninth day in a row that the virus has resulted in less than 50 fatalities in a single day.

The positivity rate increased to 2.39 percent from 2.04 percent the day before.

According to the NCOC’s most recent data, 46,124 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the nation in the past 24 hours, with 1,097 of them resulting in a positive result.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 22,108 individuals in the nation so far, with 951,865 cases and 896,821 persons recovering from the infection.

Punjab has seen the highest fatalities in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh. 17 individuals died on ventilators out of the 38 that died.

The total active COVID-19 cases are 12,782 in Sindh, 17,761 in Punjab, 9,910 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,906 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 768 in Balochistan, 367 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 630 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

Pakistan’s rate of coronavirus cases fell significantly earlier this week, with the nation reporting a positive rate of 1.69 percent, the lowest in eight months. However, after just one day, the positivity rate began to rise again.

