Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,377 new infections

Pakistan reported 3,377 new covid-19 infections on Tuesday. According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the overall caseload has reached 834,146 across the country.

Pakistan also reported 161 new deaths, bringing the total number of people killed in the world to 18,310. Punjab had the most deaths in the world, followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rate of covid-19 cases that are positive is 8.9%. The number of active cases has risen to 86,151, with 733,062 national recoveries.

Punjab remains the pandemic’s worst-affected province in terms of both events and fatalities, led by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

There have been 306,929 reported coronavirus cases in Punjab, 308,529 in Sindh, 286,521 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,664 in Balochistan, 76,492 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,330 in Gilgit-Baltistan so far.

In addition, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 8,683 people in Punjab, 4,678 in Sindh, 3,423 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 693 in Islamabad, 487 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in the United Kingdom.

Earlier on Monday, 79 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Pakistan’s death toll fell below 100 for the first time in many days, bringing the overall death toll to 18,149 across the country.

The last time the country saw less than 100 fatalities was on April 25, when the virus claimed the lives of 70 people across the country.

On Monday, the Federal Education Ministry asked private education schools in the federal capital to cut their fees by 20% due to the third wave of covid-19.

Following the ministry’s directive, the Private Education Institutions Regulatory Authority released a notice ordering schools to cut their fees by 20% in April and May.

According to the notice, the order would extend to schools that charge students fees of Rs 8,000 or more.

