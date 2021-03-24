COVID-19: Pakistan reports 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections in 24 hours

The coronavirus pandemic has taken another 30 lives in the past 24 hours and infected 3,301 people across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Wednesday.

With more deaths, the cumulative death tally attributed to the lethal disease has hit 13,965.

As per reports, 3,301 fresh coronavirus cases were identified in the last 24 hours while 2,564 patients are in critical condition. The cumulative number of infections in the world now reportedly stands at 637,042.

Meanwhile, 38,282 experiments were performed throughout the country during this time. 586,228 individuals have recovered from the lethal disease while 9,895,515 tests have been screened so far.

So far, 202,743 cases have been registered in Punjab, 263,664 in Sindh, 81,204 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 19,374 in Balochistan, 4,975 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 53,136 in Islamabad and 11,946 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In recent days, the coronavirus positivity ratio in the country hit its maximum level of more than eight thousand. The maximum amount of cases are being registered from Punjab where the government has enforced smart lockdown in areas known as COVID hotspots.

In view of the increase in coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the NCOC placed further restrictions to curtail the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country

Government has urged citizens to observe SOPs and take precautionary steps as Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of coronavirus which the health officials claim is more dangerous than the previous one.

