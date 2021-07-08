COVID-19: Pakistan reports 24 deaths in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 3.3%

COVID-19 claimed the lives of another 24 individuals in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. The country’s positive rate is now at 3.33 percent, with daily instances steadily increasing again according to the National Command and Operation Center’s latest data released Thursday morning.

Sindh has seen the highest fatalities in the past 24 hours, followed by Punjab. 15 individuals died on ventilators out of the 24 people that died in the previous 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, 1,683 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, out of 50,531 tests conducted. There are currently 34,531 active cases.

According to a province-by-province breakdown of the cases, Sindh has 17,959 active cases, Punjab 17,180, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,011, Islamabad Capital Territory 2,859, Balochistan 714, Gilgit-Baltistan 522, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 1,286 current cases.

In Pakistan, 910,609 individuals have been rescued so far, which is a huge number. In Balochistan, AJK, and GB, there are no patients on the vent.

The overall number of fatalities has risen to 22,493, while the number of cases has increased to 967,633.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate had surpassed 3% for the first time in 20 days the day before. A positivity percentage of 3.27 percent was observed across the country. On June 17, the positivity rate stood at 3% for the first time.

As the pandemic spreads across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has added “lifesaving” interleukin-6 receptor blockers to its list of COVID-19 therapies — just the second medication to be approved as effective against the illness.

The medications performed especially effectively, according to the WHO, when combined with corticosteroids, which were recommended by the WHO in September 2020.

“These drugs offer hope for patients and families who are suffering from the devastating impact of severe and critical COVID-19,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Patients with severe COVID-19 often suffer from an immune system overreaction, which is suppressed by the interleukin-6 inhibiting medications tocilizumab and sarilumab.

According to the WHO, studies indicated that giving the medicines to seriously sick patients resulted in 15 fewer fatalities per 1,000 patients. The treatment of interleukin-6 in critically sick patients resulted in as many as 28 fewer fatalities per 1,000 patients. In comparison to conventional treatment, the medications lowered the likelihood of severe and critically sick patients being placed on a ventilator by 28%.

