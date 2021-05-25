Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,253 cases, 92 deaths

Pakistan recorded 2,253 Covid-19 cases and 92 coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths to 905,852 and 20,400, respectively, since the pandemic began on February 28, 2020.

According to the recent reports from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 2,693 coronavirus patients have recovered in the last 24 hours around the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 813,855.

According to the NCOC, there are currently 62,295 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

46,726 Covid-19 tests were carried out across the region.

92 people also lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 20,400. The total number of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 823,157 after 2,783 people recovered during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 268,236 doses were administered during the last 24 hours in Pakistan. Till now, 5,843,059 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

On Monday, the KPK and Punjab remained the most Covid-19-affected regions, with the KPK reporting 26 deaths and Punjab reporting 16 deaths.

Pakistan has reported a total of 903,599 Covid-19 cases, including fatalities, recoveries, and under-treatment COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

Punjab leads the way with 334,760 cases, followed by Sindh with 309,647, KPK with 129,883 cases, ICT with 80,418 cases, Balochistan with 24,583 cases, AJK with 18,808 cases, and GB with 5,500 cases.

Punjab leads the country with 9,784 deaths, led by Sindh with 4,920 deaths, 11 of which were recorded in the previous 24 hours, KPK with 3,950 deaths, ICT with 745 deaths, 532 in AJK, four of which were registered in the previous 24 hours, Balochistan with 270 deaths, and GB with 107 deaths.

In the AJK, the GB, and Balochistan, no COVID-affected individual was on a ventilator, however, 506 ventilators were occupied nationwide.

Multan is the city with the highest ventilator occupancy, with 67 percent, followed by Lahore (43%), Bahawalpur (40%), and Peshawar (35%).

Multan leads the way with 59 percent occupancy of oxygen beds, led by Swabi (47 percent), Peshawar (39 percent), and Bahawalpur (37 percent).

