Covid-19: Pakistan reports 148 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan is now grappling the third outbreak of the lethal Covid-19, which has claimed the lives of 148 more citizens in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center 5,499 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

In the last 24 hours, at least 47,301 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the country, with 5,499 of them coming back positive.

According to the government portal, 11.6 percent of people tested positive for coronavirus.

According to official estimates, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 16,600, with a cumulative number of cases reaching 772,381 and 83,162 active cases.

Furthermore, 5,488 patients around the country have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 672,619.

According to the official website, the cumulative number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has crossed 27,4196, with 4,559 deaths to date.

In Punjab, there are 276,535 COVID-19 patients and 7,664 people have died as a result of the virus, whereas in Balochistan, there are 21,127 patients and 225 people have died as a result of the virus.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,462 people have been infected with the virus, with 2,953 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 15,873 people have been infected with the virus, with 446 deaths.

Pakistan has vaccinated at least 1.4 million people, mainly with Sinopharm vaccine from China, and 20,000 people have been inoculated with privately manufactured Sputnik V vaccine.

