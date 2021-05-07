Covid-19: Pakistan reports 140 single-day deaths

Pakistan continues to record a high number of Covid-19 infections, with 4,298 people reporting positive for the virus and 140 people dying as a result of the infection.

The country has already reached the bleak mark of 850,000 cases, with a cumulative death toll of 18,677.

The cumulative number of recoveries registered across the country is 747,755, although the number of active cases has increased to 83,699.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan is 9.58 percent.

As Ramadan draws closer and the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays arrive, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan cautioned Pakistanis of a “very risky period ahead.”

“We are today in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and while there may be very initial signs of some stability (in the third wave), these are very early days and this is a very risky period for us as the holy month of Ramazan is going to end and Eid is approaching,” he said during a webinar.

Microbiologists and scientists, he said, should continue to educate people about the risks of the coronavirus and urge them to adopt normal operating methods to prevent transmission.

Microbiologists, molecular biologists, medical practitioners, and students from Pakistan and abroad attended the webinar, titled SOPs and vaccination: Solution for the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Dr Sultan claimed that the curve in Punjab is flattening, and that the same was true in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said continued that coronavirus cases were on the increase in Sindh as a result of poor adherence to SOPs by the general public, and that now was not the time to relax since Pakistan still had over 5,200 people in critical treatment.

“Covid-19 cases may rise again if precautions are not taken during this critical period when we are seeing the last days of the holy month of Ramazan and Eid is a festive season,” he said.

