Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,277 cases, positivity rate over 2%

Pakistan reported 1,277 new cases of the novel covid-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the second day in a row with 1,000 or more daily new cases and the third day in a row with a positivity rate of over 2%.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 24 individuals over the course of 24 hours, according to statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the majority of fatalities recorded from Sindh (14), Punjab (6), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) (4).

During this time, Pakistan conducted 46,941 COVID-19 tests, with 1,277 people testing positive for the virus. As a result, the coronavirus positivity ratio is 2.72 percent.

The number of ongoing cases in the nation has risen to 31,910, while overall recoveries have increased to 905,430.

Since the pandemic broke out in the nation last year, a total of 959,685 cases have been identified in the country.

According to a province-by-province breakdown, 338,387 cases have been recorded in Sindh, 346,454 in Punjab, 138,179 in Khyber Paktunkhwa, 82,779 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 27,242 in Balochistan, 6,239 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 20,405 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday eased COVID-19 related restrictions as Pakistan reported the lowest deaths due to infection in four months.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of NCOC to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

The top monitoring body has announced open indoor dining and marriage events from July 1 only for vaccinated people.

It said that hotels and restaurants will chalk out a strategy to verify the vaccination certificates of customers for indoor dining, for which the eateries are allowed to use fifty per cent capacity.

The government said that 400 guests can attend outdoor marriage functions while for indoor events 200 guests, who are fully vaccinated, can be invited.

Furthermore, the NCOC has extended business hours till 10 pm while petrol pumps, medical stores, and other essential shops are allowed to work for 24 hours.

It also announced to open cinemas for vaccinated people, adding that parks and tourist places will also remain open.

The government has also announced to open shrines across the country while there will be a ban on all religious and cultural gatherings.

