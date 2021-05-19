Covid-19: Pakistan reports 104 new deaths

Pakistan has announced 104 new deaths from the Covid-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 20,000.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that 41,771 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 3,256 tests returning positive.

The country’s cumulative number of reported virus cases is 886,184.

At least 104 people died as a result of the outbreak, bringing the total number of people who died to 19,856 throughout the nation.

The covid-19 positivity rating is 7.79 percent, and 799,951 people have recovered from the virus across Pakistan.

Sindh has 301,247 cases, Punjab has 329,913, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 127,609, Islamabad has 79,552, Balochistan has 24,064, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 18,360, and Gilgit Baltistan has 5,439.

On Saturday, the NCOC decided to relax the lockdown restrictions put in place earlier this month during the Eid holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus by restricting people’s movement.

Instead of the previously planned May 17 resumption date, the NCOC announced that public transportation between provinces, towns, and inside cities would restart on Sunday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) agreed on Sunday to keep the tourism ban in place until further notice.

In a tweet, the NCOC confirmed that the forum will issue necessary instructions.

A special meeting of the body in charge of the country’s covid-19 response was held to assess the execution of normal operating procedures during the “stay home, stay safe” phase, which ran from May 8 to 16 and was intended to stop the virus from spreading.

It was co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives; Asad Umar.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, was also present, as were the provincial chief secretaries via video link.

The forum “expressed satisfaction on compliance” with SOPs during the Eid holidays, according to a tweet from the NCOC.

“Forum appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders especially the cooperation rendered by the public across the country,” read the statement.

Following the study, the following decisions were announced:

Both inter-provincial, inter-city, and intra-city public transportation will resume on May 16 instead of May 17, as previously announced. The transportation can, however, only operate with a 50% passenger capacity.

2. Railways will continue to operate at 70 percent capacity.

3. From May 17 all markets and shops will remain open till 8 p.m.

4. Normal business hours will begin on May 17 with the provision that 50% of the staff will work from home.

The NCOC emphasized the importance of continuing to track SOP compliance and urged the public to follow these SOPs.

The NCOC also advised the public to call 1166 to register before walking in for vaccination.

