Covid-19: Pakistan reports 102 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan’s covid-19 death rate surpassed 20,000, on Friday with 102 more people succumbing to the novel virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total number of people killed in the country has now reached 20,089. Punjab has recorded the most deaths with 9,704 people killed, followed by Sindh with 4,869, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 3,875 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 523.

The remaining deaths have been recorded in Islamabad, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. In the last 24 hours, 51,528 assays were conducted, with 3,070 resulting in a positive result. The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 893,461.

There are 63,229 active cases, with 4,424 of them being serious. The covid-19 positivity ratio is 5.95 percent, according to NCOC. After more than 6,000 people healed in the last 24 hours, the overall amount of people who have recovered from the lethal virus has now crossed 810,143.

In the meantime, Pakistan has made walk-in vaccinations available to people aged 18 and up who intend to move abroad. They will be required to display their job permit, iqama, or passport to vaccination workers, who will administer vaccines following data entry.

On Saturday, the NCOC decided to relax the lockdown restrictions put in place earlier this month during the Eid holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus by restricting people’s movement.

Instead of the previously planned May 17 resumption date, the NCOC announced that public transportation between provinces, towns, and inside cities would restart on Sunday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) agreed on Sunday to keep the tourism ban in place until further notice.

In a tweet, the NCOC confirmed that the forum will issue necessary instructions.

A special meeting of the body in charge of the country’s covid-19 response was held to assess the execution of normal operating procedures during the “stay home, stay safe” phase, which ran from May 8 to 16 and was intended to stop the virus from spreading.

It was co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives; Asad Umar.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, was also present, as were the provincial chief secretaries via video link.

The forum “expressed satisfaction on compliance” with SOPs during the Eid holidays, according to a tweet from the NCOC.

“Forum appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders especially the cooperation rendered by the public across the country,” read the statement.

Following the study, the following decisions were announced:

Both inter-provincial, inter-city, and intra-city public transportation will resume on May 16 instead of May 17, as previously announced. The transportation can, however, only operate with a 50% passenger capacity.

2. Railways will continue to operate at 70 percent capacity.

3. From May 17 all markets and shops will remain open till 8 p.m.

4. Normal business hours will begin on May 17 with the provision that 50% of the staff will work from home.

The NCOC emphasized the importance of continuing to track SOP compliance and urged the public to follow these SOPs.

The NCOC also advised the public to call 1166 to register before walking in for vaccination.

