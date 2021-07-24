COVID-19: Pakistan records slight drop in cases, deaths, positivity rate at 4.89%

Pakistan’s COVID-19 statistics improved slightly on Saturday morning, with a decrease in daily cases and death counts. Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate has also dropped, to 4.89 percent.

At least 32 more individuals died from COVID-19 on Friday, according to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web site, bringing the overall death toll to 22,971.

In the past 24 hours, at least 37,636 coronavirus tests were performed across the country, with 1,841 of them returning positive.

Furthermore, 924,782 individuals have recovered from the virus so far throughout the country, while the number of current cases remains at 54,122 as of Thursday morning.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 363,101, according to the official site. COVID-19 patients number 352,153 in Punjab, 29,451 in Balochistan, 141,495 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,685 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,639 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Due to an increase in cases, Sindh will reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

The Sindh government said a day earlier that coronavirus limitations will be reinstated in the province beginning Monday, after the province’s positivity rate surpassed 10%.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force when the decision was made.

General companies, shopping malls, shops, and department stores will only be permitted to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a home department notice. This regulation does not apply to stand-alone grocery stores, milk shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable sellers, or pharmacies.

All events and gatherings, including weddings and associated celebrations, are now “completely prohibited” by the province administration, whether conducted inside or outside.

Restaurants will only be permitted to sell takeout until 10 p.m. and delivery until midnight, according to the authorities, who have also prohibited indoor and outdoor dining.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/