COVID-19: Pakistan records positivity rate of 7.5%, surge in cases

In Pakistan, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading. The country recorded a positivity rate of 7.5 percent.

According to the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre, 49,947 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, with 3,752 coming back positive.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is now 7.51 per cent, according to the official data.

After 32 more individuals died in the previous 24 hours, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 23,048 fatalities, bringing the overall number of cases to 108,446.

In addition, 1,641 patients across the country have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 927,599, while the number of current cases is 57,799.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday declared COVID-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel in a bid to push vaccination campaigns amid fears of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The top Covid-19 monitoring body in a tweet urged the people to receive jabs by July 31in order to avoid any inconvenience in this regard.

The new policy will be implemented from August 1 when travelers will have to show the proof of vaccination at airports.

Covid Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan’s COVID-19 statistics improved slightly, with a decrease in daily cases and death counts. Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate has also dropped, to 4.89 percent.

At least 32 more individuals died from COVID-19 on Friday, according to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official website, bringing the overall death toll to 22,971.

In the past 24 hours, at least 37,636 coronavirus tests were performed across the country, with 1,841 of them returning positive.

Furthermore, 924,782 individuals have recovered from the virus so far throughout the country, while the number of current cases remains at 54,122 as of Thursday morning.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 363,101, according to the official site. COVID-19 patients number 352,153 in Punjab, 29,451 in Balochistan, 141,495 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,685 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,639 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Due to an increase in cases, Sindh will reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

The Sindh government said a day earlier that coronavirus limitations will be reinstated in the province beginning Monday after the province’s positivity rate surpassed 10%.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force when the decision was made.

General companies, shopping malls, shops, and department stores will only be permitted to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a home department notice. This regulation does not apply to stand-alone grocery stores, milk shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable sellers, or pharmacies.

All events and gatherings, including weddings and associated celebrations, are now “completely prohibited” by the province administration, whether conducted inside or outside.

