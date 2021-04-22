Covid-19: Pakistan records over 5000 cases

Pakistan announced 5,857 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 778,238 across the nation, with a positivity rate of 10.16 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) released official statistics on Thursday showing that 57,591 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 5,857 tests returning positive.

In the last 24 hours, another 98 people have died from covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the world to 16,698.

Sindh has 275,081 cases, Punjab has 279,437, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 109,704, Islamabad has 71,533, Balochistan has 21,242, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 16,026, and Gilgit Baltistan has 5,215 cases.

In Pakistan, 676,605 people have recovered from coronavirus.

In a statement released after the conference, the NCOC stated that 4,000-5,000 cases are registered daily, putting a strain on health facilities.

The number of patients in hospitals is increasing, as is the need for oxygen beds, according to the study.

According to the forum, 91 percent of the country’s oxygen is now in use, with hospitals receiving the most of it. Coronavirus prevention precautions are not being taken seriously, according to the forum, and there are a huge amount of breaches every day.

Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is “rapidly worsening,” according to NCOC, and if the country continues on this route, all major cities would have to be shut down.

It instructed all regional governments to ensure that basic operating practises are followed without fail.

Read more