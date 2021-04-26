Covid-19: Pakistan records over 4,800 infections in one day

According to reports from Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 70 more people have died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the total number of people killed by the virus to 17,187. Meanwhile, over 4,800 new infections have been registered throughout the country.

In the last 24 hours, 50,161 tests were conducted, with 4,825 tests returning positive, according to official reports.

As of today (Monday), Pakistan’s covid-19 positivity score is 9.61 percent, with 89,219 active incidents.

The new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Pakistan to 800,452, with 285,542 in Punjab, 290,788 in Sindh, 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,258 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier on saturday, Pakistan recorded 157 COVID-19-related deaths, the highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

Previously, the country’s peak death toll was 153 on June 20 of last year.

The government has asked the army for assistance in implementing COVID-19 SOPs.

Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Islamabad Capital Territory will request the assistance of the Pakistan Army to strictly enforce the coronavirus SOPs, according to a notification released by the Federal Ministry of Interior on Sunday. Sindh, on the other hand, is excluded from the orders.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, who mentioned that the decision to request military assistance was made during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Coronavirus on Friday, April 23, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

