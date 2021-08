COVID-19: Pakistan records over 4,500 cases in one day

In Pakistan, another 40 individuals have died as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, with 4,858 new cases recorded.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 56,414 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, with 4,858 returning positive.

The country’s percentage of positive cases is 8.61 percent, according to the official site.

The overall number of cases has increased to 1,039,965 and the number of fatalities has risen to 23,462.

Furthermore, 1,316 people have recovered from the illness in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 943,020, compared to 73,213 current cases.

Sindh has 385,414 cases, 144,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 357,735 in Punjab, 88,093 in Islamabad, 30,502 in Balochistan, 24,891 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 8,212 in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) set a deadline of August 31 for public sectors to have their employees vaccinated.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar told a news conference after a meeting at the NCOC that the government is aiming to increase immunizations to one million every day, which he claimed would only be achievable with the public’s help.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, the SAPM on Health, who was also present at the session, noted that critical care cases had risen to 3,000 from less than 2,000 in June.

As the infections have risen, the strain on health institutions across the country has grown significantly in recent days, he added.

Students above the age of 18, instructors, transporters, government workers, hotel and wedding venue professionals, and law enforcement officers, according to the ministry, must be vaccinated by the end of the month.

“We have identified that banks, markets, public offices, and schools are the sectors dealing with the public and in order to curb the virus spread, vaccination has been made mandatory for those working in these sectors,” the minister said.

He cautioned the public that the situation is deteriorating and that if government-mandated safety procedures are not followed, the situation will deteriorate further.

He claims that the application of SOPs is not as good as it was before, based on NCOC data gathered during the 26-28 July timeframe.

“Islamabad has the highest enforcement of health guidelines of around 56.4%. Next is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 46%, Punjab is 38%, while the lowest [enforcement] is in Sindh and Balochistan at 33%,” he said.

Concerned about the situation in Karachi, where the positive ratio has surpassed 30%, Umar backed the Sindh government’s efforts to contain the spread and said that the federal government will provide all assistance to the province.

“Sindh is taking proactive measures, which is the right thing to do right now,” he said.

According to media sources, a potential lockdown in Karachi is not the answer.

“In the past one year, we have learned that shutting down had not worked and it won’t work now. So the only way forward is to vaccinate and follow SOPs.”

