Covid-19: Pakistan records over 4,400 infections in a day

According to a health ministry spokesperson, no cases of the Indian covid-19 have yet been identified in Pakistan; however, Pakistan is reportedly registering cases of the UK’s new coronavirus variant, the first three of which were reported in Karachi in December last year.

The spokesperson also said that land and air travel are currently prohibited from India as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the Indian strain of covid-19.

The government has imposed a series of controls in order to mitigate the damages suffered as the third outbreak of coronavirus intensifies.

Pakistan’s worsening coronavirus situation appears to be escalating, with over 4,400 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 804,939 on Tuesday.

Pakistan conducted 43,981 coronavirus tests, of which 4,487 were positive, according to the government’s database for monitoring the virus’s spread.

With 142 new deaths, Pakistan’s overall coronavirus death count now stands at 17,329. With 107 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, Punjab has the highest death toll.

With 87,794 active cases, the country’s positivity rate has risen to 10.2 percent, whereas the total number of recoveries has hit 699,816.

The Ministry of Health had previously stated that Pakistan is still protected from the latest coronavirus strain that has wreaked havoc in India, causing a huge rise in coronavirus infections and a shortage of oxygen across the region.

Earlier, the government asked the army for assistance in implementing COVID-19 SOPs.

Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Islamabad Capital Territory requested the assistance of the Pakistan Army to strictly enforce the coronavirus SOPs, according to a notification released by the Federal Ministry of Interior on Sunday. Sindh, on the other hand, is excluded from the orders.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, who mentioned that the decision to request military assistance was made during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Coronavirus on Friday, April 23, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

