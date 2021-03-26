Covid-19: Pakistan records over 4,000 cases in a day

As the third wave of COVID-19 intensifies, Pakistan reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases for the first time in eight months on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country conducted 42,418 tests in the last 24 hours, with 4,368 of them yielding positive results. With the inclusion of these recent events, the national positivity ratio currently stands at 10.3 percent.

Pakistan last reported more than 4,000 cases on July 2, when 4,087 people were diagnosed with the virus.

Pakistan has also lost 63 people to the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc. In Punjab, 40 of them died.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan to 645,356, with 264,062 cases detected in Sindh, 207,765 cases in Punjab, 82,677 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 54,347 cases in Islamabad, 19,427 cases in Balochistan, 12,095 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 4,983 cases in Gilgit Baltistan.

On the other hand, there are 40,120 active cases in the country, with 591,145 people recovering from the virus.

Since the latest fatalities, the national death rate now stands at 14,091. Punjab has 6,142 victims, Sindh has 4,486 victims, KPK has 2260 victims, Islamabad has 555 victims, Balochistan has 205 victims, GB has 103 victims, and AJK has 340 victims.