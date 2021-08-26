COVID-19: Pakistan records over 4,000 cases in 24 hours

In Pakistan, almost 4,500 individuals have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced this on Thursday. Meanwhile, the virus claimed the lives of another 85 individuals.

According to the NCOC’s statistics, 4,553 individuals tested positive for the virus out of 61,446 COVID-19 tests. The positivity rate now stands at 7.4 percent.

On August 26, the overall number of active cases in the country reached 92,244 people.

A total of 1,022,847 individuals have recovered from the virus, while the overall number of deaths has increased to 25,320 with the addition of 85 more fatalities.

The overall number of confirmed cases in Pakistan currently stands at 1,140,411.

Pakistan reported 141 COVID-19 related deaths the day before, the most in a single day since 161 deaths were reported almost four months ago on May 4.

So far, Pakistan has given out at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID-19 vaccination. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, it would be enough to vaccinate approximately 11% of the country’s population.

Pakistan gave an average of 544,485 dosages per day over the last week reported. At this pace, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population will take another 80 days.

Pakistan sent medical supplies to Palestine and Kazakhstan on Wednesday to support their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a couple of tweets said that Pakistan has “gifted 10,000 Protective Suits, 100,000 Face Masks, 25 ICU Ventilators & 100 BiPAPs Ventilators to Palestine”.

It said that the equipment will be transported to Palestine through the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Pakistan has gifted 5000 Protective Suits, 5000 KN-95 Masks, and 5000 Face Shields to Kazakhstan to help its fight against the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Pakistan sent a consignment comprising medical equipment to Sri Lanka to support its Covid-19 response.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees and handed over a stock of medical equipment for the treatment of patients.

The medical equipment donated by Pakistan includes 75 Pakistani-made ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines.

The equipment had been donated under Pakistan’s SAARC COVID-19 emergency assistance contributing to the regional effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

