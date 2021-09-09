COVID-19: Pakistan records over 4,000 cases for first time in a week

For the first time in seven days, Pakistan reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 infections on Thursday. As the country continues to battle the fourth wave of the pandemic, the daily case count has largely remained in the 3,000-4,000 level for almost a month.

According to statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Center, the country reported 4,062 new infections after 63,161 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,194,198.

Meanwhile, 84 individuals have died in Pakistan as a result of the deadly illness, bringing the total death toll to 26,497. According to NCOC statistics, the daily death toll has been hovering around 100 for almost a week.

For the second day in a row, the number of active cases fell to 91,589 as 4,136 recoveries were recorded in the previous 24 hours. The overall number of recoveries has risen to 1,076,112 thus far.

The current positivity rate is 6.43 percent. Pakistan’s positivity rate has been below 7% on 15 of the last 17 days since August 24.

Pakistan is reporting an average of 3,778 new infections each day, which is 64 percent more than the peak – the highest daily average since June 17.

So far, the nation has sent out at least 64,554,859 doses of the COVID vaccine. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, it would be enough to vaccinate 14.9 percent of the country’s population.

Pakistan gave an average of 1,192,780 dosages per day over the latest week reported. At this pace, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population will take another 37 days.

From October 1, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has published a new advisory requiring a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for air travel.

After September 30, international and domestic travel without the COVID-19 vaccine will be prohibited, according to the new regulations.

Those under the age of 17 and patients are not required to show a vaccination certificate. Patients, on the other hand, must provide a doctor’s letter in order to get an exemption.

The aviation authority had already extended the limitations on incoming aircraft until September 30, while maintaining the ban on countries classified as Category C.

The notice said that any Pakistanis whose return to Pakistan from Category C countries is planned for September 30 may travel to the country without a specific exemption.

The CAA issued a notice on August 30 requesting the COVID-19 limitations to be extended.

They must also have a negative PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of beginning travel to Pakistan, according to the statement.

The CAA previously said that all incoming travelers aged six and above would be required to have a valid negative PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of the start of the journey to Pakistan.

“All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan,” the travel advisory had said.

Testing results that are positive Passengers aged six to twelve would be quarantined at home under the supervision of relevant authorities, according to the announcement.

Positive-testing travelers above the age of 12 will be quarantined at a designated facility, according to standard practice, according to the travel warning.

Due to the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all incoming passengers may be subjected to extra restrictions required by the appropriate health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan,” the advisory said.

