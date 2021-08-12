COVID-19: Pakistan records over 100 deaths in 24 hours

After nearly three months, Pakistan confirmed more than 100 fatalities from COVID-19 on Thursday.

On May 20, 2021, the country recorded more than a hundred fatalities.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) official website, 102 individuals have died as a result of the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 24,187.

In the past 24 hours, 59,397 tests were performed, according to the NCOC. 4,934 of them were found to be positive.

Meanwhile, the country’s positivity rate was estimated to be 8.30 percent.

Health experts are concerned about the rising number of cases, with Pakistan reporting 1,085,294 COVID-19 cases so far.

The total number of current cases is 85,633, with 975,474 recoveries across the country.

Overall, COVID-19 infections in Pakistan haven’t decreased or increased substantially, although Sindh’s lockdown was lifted on Monday. The Sindh government has issued revised COVID-19 limitations that would run till August 31.

Murad Raas, the Punjab Minister for School Education, has ordered that all teachers and other staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 22.

Murad Raas urged teachers and other staff members to get vaccinated and submit their vaccination certificates to their respective educational institutions in a video message posted from his official Twitter account.

“We have established monitoring teams and they will conduct random visits in schools to check vaccination certificates after August 22,” he added.

The minister warned that if any school employee is discovered to be unvaccinated, the school will be closed.

“We will also take disciplinary action after finding out that any staff member is not vaccinated,” Murad Raas added.

The Punjab School Education Department had already instructed all public and private schools under its jurisdiction to vaccinate their teachers, administrators, and other staff members against coronavirus by August 21.

Murad Raas had said on August 4 that only vaccinated staff members will be permitted to attend the school beyond the deadline.

The provincial minister used Twitter to publish a photograph of formal notice from the government.

“All teachers, administration and staff of public and private schools of Punjab to be vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed on the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” Raas had written on his official Twitter account.

The instructions for rapid vaccination of school personnel had been given, according to the notice, in accordance with what was decided in a meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre last month.

“Pursuant to the discussion, it is hereby ordered that the un-vaccinated employees of the School Education Department shall not be allowed to enter into any school/office after August 21, 2021,” reads the notification.

