Covid-19: Pakistan records lowest positivity rate in 3 months

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest statistics, Pakistan had its lowest Covid-19 positivity rate in three months on Friday, at 3.58 percent.

The country’s lowest COVID-19 positivity rate, 3.02 percent, was reported on February 28.

According to the NCOC’s daily coronavirus report, 83 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, 52,859 coronavirus tests were performed across the country in the last 24 hours, with 1,893 tests returning positive.

The rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the nation within the past 24 hours was 3.58 percent, according to the official site.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 21,105 people in the country so far, with a total of 928,588 people infected. In the meantime, 856,005 people have been cured of the virus.

In the midst of the lethal third wave that has wrought devastation, the nation is reporting a decrease in coronavirus infections, but Sindh is still reporting an increase in cases.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho had remarked the day before that despite the government’s efforts, people are still unwilling to be vaccinated.

At a news conference in Karachi, Sindh’s health minister said that once people start getting themselves immunized, restrictions would be eased.

“The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi is still above 11%,” Dr. Pechuho said, adding that Sindh is yet to see an improvement.

Covid-19 vaccination has begun in Pakistan for people above the age of 18.

Asad Umar, the chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), announced this on Twitter earlier this week, noting that with this advancement, all eligible age groups will be vaccinated at the same time.

According to Pakistan’s federal planning minister, more than five million individuals have been vaccinated against coronavirus illness.

Umar urged the general population to register for vaccinations as soon as possible.

Pakistan launched registrations for covid-19 immunization for people aged 19 and above on May 16. Umar stated in a tweet that registration would be extended to the full national population if the vaccine is authorized by health experts.

As Pakistan’s vaccine supply improves and the country’s vaccination capability grows, Umar stated that the government was expanding registrations to include additional age groups.

On May 3, Pakistan started accepting registrations for vaccines for persons aged 40 to 49 years old throughout the country, followed by walk-in vaccinations for the same age range.

The federal government has developed a digital platform for registration, which assigns a code to each individual. They may then be vaccinated at an authorized vaccination centre.

