Covid-19: Pakistan records lowest fatality rate in four months

Pakistan recorded 20 additional covid-19 deaths on Monday morning, the lowest number of deaths from the virus in a single day since the third wave began.

As Pakistan continues to battle the third wave of the pandemic, covid-19 related fatalities have been gradually decreasing.

Monday’s death toll was the lowest in four months. Previously, during the third wave of the virus on February 21, the nation recorded 16 fatalities in a single day.

According to the National Command and Operation Center’s latest COVID-19 data, 44,496 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the country in the past 24 hours, with 914 individuals testing positive.

The current positivity rate in the nation is 2.5 percent.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 22,231 individuals in the nation so far, with 955,657 cases and 91,201 persons recovering from the virus. There are presently 32,225 cases in progress.

Punjab and Sindh had the highest fatalities in the past 24 hours, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 11 people died on ventilators out of the 20 people that died in the previous 24 hours.

The federal government has refused to allow five different trials of the anti-coronavirus vaccine on “moral grounds,” it emerged on Saturday.

Pakistan’s National Bioethics Committee (NBC) says various Pakistani pharmaceutical companies have sought permission to conduct experiments with Chinese and European vaccines, adding that the firms are seeking permission to experiment with Messenger RNA and conventional vaccines, local media reported.

According to NBC, the trials were to be held at Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi, and the University of Health Sciences, Lahore.

The committee said that it will not allow the companies to inject placebo, apparently vaccine-like substance or ineffective substance or plain water, to people during vaccine trials.

The NBC stated that it cannot risk the lives of the citizens for trials, adding that injecting placebo could lead to COVID infection and even death of the person.

It said that administrating placebo to citizens is not morally correct since Pakistan has various COVID vaccines for the public. It added that companies will not be allowed to play with human lives.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/